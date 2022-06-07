This Razer gaming chair is up to 14% off right now

You can currently find a great gaming chair deal on the Razer Tarok Pro in both the UK and the USA at the moment.

In the USA you can find the chair at a $50 price reduction on Amazon, bringing the price down to a more affordable $319.99 (was $370) (opens in new tab). If you're on the hunt for a gaming chair at the moment this could be your chance to get your hands on one without breaking the bank. You can also find the deal in the UK as Curry's have the gaming chair at a £30 price reduction, taking it down to £219 (was £249) (opens in new tab). (opens in new tab)

These savings - 14% in the US or 12% in the UK - are definitely worth taking into account if you are thinking about getting your hands on a gaming chair. The extra money could allow you to also upgrade something else in your setup at the same time, all without spending more than the MRSP of the gaming chair.

It can be hard to find gaming chair deals on such high-end models, meaning that this deal is a must-see for all. The Tarok Pro comes from Razer which makes some of the best gaming chairs. This means that even if this chair isn't the right one for you, they have many other great options. You can also keep up to date with cheap gaming chair deals on other models if you have your eye on something specific but are waiting for a price drop.

