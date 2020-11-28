This 1660Ti-powered gaming laptop is a bargain at just over £800 at AO

After a gaming laptop that isn't going to break the bank but will let you play most major games this Cyber Monday? Well, have we got the deal for you. AO.com are currently selling the 1660Ti-powered HP Pavilion 15 gaming laptop for just £809.10 when you use the code BFGAMING10. That saves you 10% of the £899 asking price, so you're knocking off around £90, making this a handy saving for a mid-tier gaming laptop and one of the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals we've seen.

If you've bought a Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal, and are looking for some impressive hardware to test it out, this laptop is a great choice. Its 1660Ti graphics card means it'll be able to handle most games, such as Call of Duty: Warzone or Fortnite, while it comes with a 512GB SSD, which will dramatically cut down on loading times for when you hop into games.

If you're looking to make a start in PC gaming, but fancy a thin and quiet laptop instead of a tower, this could be the perfect entry point for you.

Gaming laptop deal

HP Pavilion 15 | £900 £809.10 at AO.com (with code BFGAMING10)

This powerful gaming laptop comes with a 1660Ti graphics card, 8GB RAM, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H octa-core processor, and 15" screen, making it one of the best mid-tier gaming laptops you can get for £809. Be sure to use the code: BFGAMING10 to get this discount.

View Deal

