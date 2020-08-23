These two Sonic games are reportedly coming to Switch in October

A new, unannounced Sonic double-pack for Nintendo Switch has popped up online.

Although SEGA has yet to confirm the new release, the game – which includes both Sonic Mania and Team Sonic Racing in one handy package – is currently available to preorder now from Amazon for $40.

As spotted by GoNintendo (thanks, Nintendo Life ), the game is set to release on October 26, 2020, but even though the US store page is live and accepting preorders, there's no similar listing on the UK store as yet.

If you missed the games the first time around, in the GamesRadar+ Team Sonic Racing review , we said the racer "falls short in almost every way".

"Its driving is stiff and clunky, race tracks are nonsensical in their design and decoration, and small elements - like cutscene presentation and item design - feel uninvolved and boring," the review states, before adding that while some "parts of Sonic's road trip are enjoyable, like the team mechanics the entire game is based around", it's "not enough to make me want to stay behind the wheel longer than I have to".

This isn't the only leak to slip out from Amazon recently. Though industry insiders have been sharing whispers of an unannounced reboot, the Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit remaster recently popped up on Amazon UK and is said to be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC, in addition to Switch. It was promptly deleted, but not before the internet managed to snap a screenshot, of course.