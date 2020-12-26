These three fibre broadband deals are dominating the Boxing Day sales

While broadband deals are readily available all year round, there are certain times where the prices available become a lot more affordable. Yes, Black Friday is the one we all know...but the Boxing Day sales can also secure you a bargain on your internet.

A number of big-name broadband providers have used this time to heavily discount some of their best plans. This includes the likes of BT, Virgin, Vodafone, TalkTalk and Plusnet.

However, of all of these promotions, the best three right now come from BT, TalkTalk and Virgin, all offering some excellent fibre broadband deals with cash incentives and affordable pricing.

Virgin is arguably the best option on the market thanks to its low prices, super-fast speeds and Amazon voucher incentive...but Virgin isn't all that widely available in the UK, with a number of areas not able to get it.

If you live somewhere without access to Virgin, TalkTalk's current promotion is easily the next best, if not one to match. It supplies speeds averaging 67Mb, costs of just £24 a month and a £75 voucher.

Finally, BT has some of its best pricing we've seen of late. You're getting speeds averaging 50Mb, a hefty cash incentive and some of its lowest ever bills.

Boxing Day broadband deals: the top three plans

Virgin | 108 Mbps average speeds | 18 month contract | £50 Amazon voucher | £24/month | Available from Virgin

If you live in an area that can get Virgin, you'll be hard-pressed to get speeds like these at a better price. For £24 a month, you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb. That will be great for big households, allowing for multiple HD Netflix streams, fast game downloads and more. On top of the cheap prices and fast speeds, Virgin is also throwing in a £50 Amazon voucher.View Deal

Fibre 65 | 67 Mbps average speeds | 18-month contract | £75 voucher | £24/month| Available from TalkTalk

TalkTalk is arguably going to be the best option for anyone who can't get Virgin. It supplies speeds averaging 67Mb for just £24 a month which will still be plenty for a large household. And on top of that, you get a £75 voucher to use at Amazon.co.uk, M&S, Tesco or as a Mastercard.View Deal

BT Fibre 1 | 50 Mbps average speeds | 24 month contract | £80 BT reward card | £27.99/month | Available from BT

While BT is the most expensive of the three on this list, this is one of the best value offers we've seen from the brand in a while. You're getting speeds averaging 50Mb - perfect for a full family and multiple people working from home. For those speeds, you're paying just £27.99 a month. On top of that, like the two deals above, you get a cash incentive. This time it comes in the form of an £80 Mastercard.

View Deal

What other Boxing Day broadband deals are there?

While the three above are the best options for broadband this Boxing Day, there are plenty of other options appearing in the sales right now. The likes of BT, Plusnet and other big internet providers have all launched Boxing Day sales - we've listed the best of the rest below: