Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop deals are up to $238 off right now

Alienware m15 R6 models are currently discounted in the gaming laptop deals at Dell during its Holiday event sale. You can get your hands on one of the best Alienware laptops and make a substantial saving in both the US and UK of up to $238 / £300 respectively.

In terms of more affordable gaming laptop deals, you can pick up the Alienware m15 R6 with an RTX 3050 Ti GPU inside for only $1,254.99 (down from $1,394). While it's far from the cheapest RTX 3050 gaming laptop that money can buy, that premium is justified by the stellar build quality on offer here, especially considering the angular chassis design.

If you're after a more upmarket option, then the Alienware m15 R6 RTX 3070 is a tough act to follow for $2,155.99 (reduced from $2,394). You're getting an 11th generation i7 CPU with 16GB RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Again, it's not the most affordable RTX 3070 laptop, but for the specs involved, and the 360Hz display, it's still a competitive price considering its boutique status.

In the UK, you can currently get £300 off an Alienware m15 R6 model rocking an RTX 3070 GPU and a dazzling 240Hz QHD (1440p) screen for £1,699 (reduced from £1,999). It's a little pricier than some other models rocking similar hardware, at least without taking the panel into consideration. However, if you're interested in making the most of the power under the hood with extra visual fidelity then it's a fantastic choice.

With that said, if you're more of the best gaming laptops at reduced prices, then we recommend checking out our cheap gaming laptop deals roundup. However, if you're in the market for a tower of power, then the cheap gaming PC deals are where it's at, especially if you're looking for mid-tier options before Christmas.

Today's best Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop deals

Alienware m15 R6 US deals

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,394 Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3050 Ti) | $1,394 $1,254.39 at Dell

Save $139.59 - While it isn't the cheapest RTX 3050 Ti gaming laptop on the market, this one benefits from the stellar build quality that the brand's known for, ensuring its longevity. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB RAM, 15.6-inch 165Hz Full HD screen.

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3070) | $2,394 Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3070) | $2,394 $2,155.99 at Amazon

Save $238 - With over $200 knocked off the sticker price, it may still be on the pricier side but you're getting powerful and premium hardware built for today's gaming landscape. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 360Hz Full HD screen.

Alienware m15 R6 UK deals

For those PC gamers across the pond also searching for Alienware m15 R6 gaming laptop deals, various models are also discounted decently in the UK, too.

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3060) | £1,500 Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3060) | £1,500 £1,319 at Dell

Save £180 - As far as RTX 3060 laptops go, it's a competitive rate considering the boutique status of these systems. If you've been after the perfect aggressively priced machine for current games, you can't get much better. Features: Intel Core i5-11400H, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch 165Hz Full HD screen.

Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3070) | £1,999 Alienware m15 R6 (RTX 3070) | £1,999 £1,699 at Dell

Save £300 - It's a fairly substantial discount on the asking price for this high-end Alienware m15 R6 configuration. While it's still on the pricier side for a machine of this spec, you're getting a QHD display over Full HD, clocked at 240Hz, which are more premium offerings. Features: Intel Core i7-11800H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.6-inch QHD (1440p) 240Hz screen.

More of today's best gaming laptop deals

Our price comparison does the legwork to bring you the best prices on the latest gaming laptops on the market right now.

Take the action to the big screen with the best gaming monitors, and be at the top of your peripheral game with the best gaming keyboards and best gaming mouse.