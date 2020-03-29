There's an "upgraded" Nier Replicant coming to PC, PS4 and Xbox One later this year

Square Enix has dropped a whole bunch of happy news for Nier fans, including confirmation of a mobile game, an "upgraded" Nier Replicant, plus rumours that Nier Automata is coming to Xbox Game Pass soon, too.

In a livestream celebrating the RPG's tenth anniversary broadcast earlier today, publisher Square Enix revealed Nier Replicant – an "upgraded" version of the original game – is coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One later this year.

Whilst the release date was not explicitly listed, it's expected to release later on in Nier's tenth anniversary year with new voice work, a re-recorded score, new characters, plus some new bonus tracks from composer, Keiichi Okabe. New endings may also be available, too, although that's not confirmed just yet.

While it's being developed by Toylogic and not Platinum, Nier Automata's senior game designer, Takahisa Taura, will also be on hand (thanks, Siliconera ).

"NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., an upgraded version of the original, is now in development for PS4, Xbox One and Steam!" the developer said via the official Nier Twitter account. "Enter an apocalyptic world as you play as a brother on a quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease in this unique action RPG."

As for the mobile game? Square Enix is being coy for now, but the new RPG – called Nier Reincarnation – is being developed by Applibot and sports characters designed led by CyDesignation. It'll release on iOS and Android devices. Here's a peek:

It took about seven years for Square to release Nier: Automata, which at that point had earned a faithful cult following despite tepid sales and reviews. Nier Automata released to stronger commercial and critical success than its predecessor, with GamesRadar's review for Nier: Automata praised the game's immersive score, fast-paced combat, and customization options while criticizing the disjointed plot.

New to the Nier franchise? Check out Nier: Automata Game of the Yorha Edition , which released last year with all previously-released DLC and exclusive skins and accessories. Alternatively, you can pick it up on Xbox Game Pass – apparently, it's coming to Xbox's games-on-demand service soon (thanks, Windows Central )!