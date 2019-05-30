There's a reference to George RR Martin's FromSoftware game in Sekiro: here's what it could mean

Great Rune, for those of you who might need a refresher due to the fact that we've got a frickin' Death Stranding trailer and a Death Stranding release date yesterday, is the rumoured George RR Martin / FromSoftware game that could be on the horizon. Coming from the creators of Soulsborne games like Sekiro , so far we know that it's partly open-world, set in the medieval Norse world, and is apparently being visualised by Hidetaka Miyazaki already. Speaking of Sekiro, actually, Modder TKGP has found a reference to Great Rune (or 'GR', the codename for the game) hidden in the game's files.

Apparently there was a sneaky little reference to Great Rune sitting here in the Sekiro material configs all along. pic.twitter.com/H5uKZOUzZiMay 29, 2019

But what could it mean? Not only does it seemingly confirm that Great Rune is in early development, and that - as Redditor Katalash theorised - it's being built on FromSoftware's internal engine rather than Unreal Engine 4. Other Redditors are on the same page, with one citing the fact that Miyazaki was already thinking about making Bloodborne when he was making the DLC for the first Dark Souls . Hints have been planted in his games before too, as there was a hidden Sekiro reference in Bloodborne in the form of a distinctly shinobi-looking character, so having more Great Rune clues secreted in Sekiro is more than likely.