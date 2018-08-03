"There’s a reason for everything": Ant-Man and the Wasp’s cast and director address *that* post-credits scene

If you haven’t seen Ant-Man and the Wasp, nor caught its post-credits scenes, then, right now, you may want to hide yourself away for the foreseeable future. For those who have seen it? Hello! That was… something, huh? So much so, that we simply had to try and tease out a little more info from Paul Rudd and director Peyton Reed. Spoilers follow…

Why did that stinger, which sees Janet, Hope, and Hank turn to dust after Thanos’ snap from Avengers: Infinity War seemingly come out of nowhere? “We didn’t know for a long time whether our movie was going to address [Avengers: Infinity War’s ending] and, if so, how?” explains Reed.

“At a certain point, we landed on the structure you see in the final movie which was to kind of tell our story, wrap it up, and achieve a very clear resolution for our characters. Have a fun title sequence… to throw the audience off. And then present them with the very specific Ant-Man and the Wasp version of events.” When we asked the director why certain characters, ahem, bit the dust, and not others, Reed cryptically answered, “There’s a reason for everything.”

At least we know now that there was some method behind the madness. Paul Rudd chimes with his director’s thoughts, adding that audience reaction may have been a key reason for the choices made, saying: “[We’re] very excited for audiences to see it. Particularly, where they see it, because it is a bit surprising, to say the least.”

That’s the understatement of the century. How did you react to the Ant-Man and the Wasp ending and post-credits scenes? Let us know down below and try not to cry. Again. Yes, you.