There's a new Silent Hill game coming, but you'll only find it in casinos

The last time we got our hopes up for a new Silent Hills game was the now-abandoned PT demo, and unfortunately I'm gonna have to let you down again. The only official Silent Hills "game" we know about it comes in the form of a three-sided cabinet you see pretty often in casinos. Yup, there's a new Silent Hill project, and it's a slot machine.

(Image credit: Konami Gaming, Inc.)

Yahoo Finance reports that Konami Gaming, a casino-flavored subsidiary of Konami, is gearing up to unwrap, among other casino related tech, Silent Hill Escape, a "for-wager slot experience, featuring thrilling scenes, sounds, and characters from Konami's recognized entertainment legacy."

"This cabinet is a striking combination of sleek entertainment, premium packaging, and player comfort, backed by a rich library of original titles," says Konami Gaming vice president and chief commercial officer Tom Jingoli.

"This latest cabinet is a first glimpse at great things to come from Konami" - now can just one of those great things be a new Silent Hill video game? Like, please?

On the off-chance you're both a big Silent Hill fan and a casino-goer, keep an eye on the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, which takes place between October 15 and 17. That's when Konami Gaming says Silent Hill Escape will be fully revealed.

If you were lucky enough to download PT back in 2014, and haven't managed to lose it in the five years since, it's by far the closest we have to a spiritual successor to Silent Hill. And to this day, the technical savvy are finding new ways to explore the demo's horrific hidden depths, like this hack that revealed Lisa is always behind you .