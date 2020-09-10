There’s a Far Cry 3 VR game coming next year that you’ll probably never be able to play

Ubisoft will release a new Far Cry 3 VR game next year, but it will only be available at 45 venues dotted around 22 countries.

Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity returns to the Rook Islands of Far Cry 3, where you and up to seven friends find yourselves captured by beloved antagonist Vaas. Much like old Jason Brody, your goal is to escape, explore the island, and survive.

The elephant-sized catch is that this game – which is more of an activity, really – will only be available at venues from Zero Latency VR, an event company specializing in VR experiences. We don't know where exactly these venues will be or when they'll open, but if you're interested, you can sign up for more information and check your nearest Zero Latency location on the company's site .

Speaking of which, that site tells us a bit more about the Dive into Insanity. It's an FPS-type VR experience that seems to play like IRL Time Crysis with minor puzzles."Mechanics are simple and intuitive, giving players the freedom to discover the vast, colorful world of the game," Ubisoft says. "Collaboration and teamwork will be key for players to find their way through the deranged warlord’s jungle gauntlet."

All told, this is basically the Far Cry 3 equivalent to that Prince of Persia VR escape room Ubisoft had planned for this spring. Of course, given the events of 2020, group events involving shared headsets and handhelds weren't exactly in demand. Here's hoping 2021 is a safer year.