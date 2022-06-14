There are "no legal issues" preventing Fei Long from being included in Street Fighter 6, says Capcom

Capcom says no legal issues are preventing Fei Long from being included in Street Fighter 6.

Last month, Daniel Lindholm, composer on Street Fighter 5, cast doubt over Fei Long's inclusion in future instalments of the fighting series. Lindholm suggested that Fei Long, who's inspired by Bruce Lee, could no longer appear in Street Fighter due to Bruce Lee's estate insisting that all depictions of the legendary martial artist be "honourable".

But it appears that Bruce Lee's estate doesn't have an issue with Fei Long appearing in Street Fighter 6. A post on the official Bruce Lee Twitter (opens in new tab) account reads, "We never made any comments of this nature. We have no idea who Daniel Lindholm says his 'close friends' of the family are, but his comments are entirely false surrounding the Bruce Lee Family".

Eurogamer has brought up the issue with Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama last week at the Summer Game Fest, who also dismissed the claim. "That whole Bruce Lee estate information they mentioned turned out to not be real," Nakayama shares. "I can't say whether he's coming or not, but there are definitely no legal issues."

The character was mysteriously absent from the Street Fighter 5, and he doesn't appear to be included in the recent Street Fighter 6 roster leak, so Fei Long fans will have to wait and see if he'll make a return.

Capcom held its own Summer Game Fest showcase yesterday, which featured a ton of Resident Evil Village announcements, including the Rosemary DLC, a new third-person mode and Mercenaries: Additional Orders, which adds Lady Dimitrescu as a playable character.

