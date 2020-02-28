The Wonderful 101: Remastered gets May release date

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is coming to Steam, PS4, and Nintendo Switch March 19 in North America and March 22 in Europe.

The colorful, fast, and frenetic Wonderful 101 first landed on Wii U in 2013, attracting a cult following in the years since. Looking back, I can understand why it has loyalists. Beneath its shimmering cartoon visuals, there's a steep but rewarding learning curve at The Wonderful 101's core, even if the weapon I scribbled into the Gamepad's touchscreen didn't always manifest in-game as planned. Pair that with a pervading sense of humor and unique visual style, and it's easy to see why fans are excited for a wider release and remaster seven years after launch.

Over on the official site for The Wonderful 101: Remastered, PlatinumGames Chief Game Designer Hideki Kamiya wrote about his quirky game's limited success on the Wii U and how the remaster has been improved from the original. "Unfortunately, I can’t say it was much of a success [on Wii U], from a business standpoint," Kamiya admits.

"But I’ve also never thought of it as a failure. I didn’t back then, and I don’t today. That’s because, to a game creator, a game is only a failure if it disappoints the gamers who play it. From the start, The Wonderful 101 didn’t quite reach a large enough audience for me to clearly call it either way."

The remaster has been polished up and tweaked for a better framerate, but there's more to the remaster than a fresh coat of paint. "We’ve tuned the controls for each new platform and made several adjustments that should make it easier to grasp and play," writes Kamiya.