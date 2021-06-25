The Walking Dead season 11 titles revealed for first eight episodes in the "final season trilogy"

The Walking Dead season 11 premieres in August, an event marking the beginning of the end for AMC's flagship zombie series. And, while fans of the show will be used to its usual season splits, each batch of episodes typically divided in two and broadcast over two years, this last season will be different. The 24-episode last season is split thrice, for what AMC is calling a "final season trilogy."

The first eight episodes are set to drop soon, and based on what we know of season 11 big changes are on the way as a set photo teased major damage to a landmark location. Might the titles for 11A confirm or deny any of the chaos to come?

Here's the list in full:

Ep 1101 – Acheron: Part I

Ep 1102 – Acheron: Part II

Ep 1103 – Hunted

Ep 1104 – Rendition

Ep 1105 – Out of the Ashes

Ep 1106 – On the Inside

Ep 1107 – Promises Broken

Ep 1108 – For Blood

No major revelations here, but considering it's the beginning of the show's last season a little speculation is necessary. Hunted and For Blood hint at the potential for fan-favorite characters to perish, where Out of the Ashes might nod toward the return of Rick Grimes, whose return to the main show actor Andrew Lincoln teased earlier this year .

But what of the season 11 premiere? Luckily, descriptions of the first two episodes spill plenty of details, here's the first episode:

"Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn’t enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location."

This journey sounds hellish in any circumstance, but with the weight of Alexandria's survival on the cards, no wonder chaos ensues! Episode two covers the outstanding story threads, with Negan getting a look in, as well as Daryl's mission to find Dog a priority:

"The group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train. Meanwhile, Daryl is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess."

Those first two episodes certainly lay the groundwork for a solid final season. Of course, while the main storyline wraps up here, The Walking Dead universe continues on. Spin-offs in the works include a Daryl and Carol show , a series of theatrical feature-length movies starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, and an anthology show Tales of The Walking Dead.