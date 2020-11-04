The Walking Dead could be getting Negan flashback scenes as (the real) Lucille is cast

The Walking Dead has added an important new member to its cast. Negan’s wife Lucille, who died before the events of the show, will appear as part of the the remaining season 10 episodes set to air next year.

In a brilliant piece of casting, Lucille – as a reminder, the person, not the baseball bat – will be played by Hilarie Burton, real-life spouse of Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (via ComicBook.com).

The pair are reportedly currently working together on-location with George, with Burton lined up to guest star in just one of the six episodes that were added on to The Walking Dead season 10.

With Lucille having died years before the events of the series, it stands to reason that her one-off appearance will likely be tied to either a Negan flashback/prequel episode (think the Governor’s own introspective origin story half-a-decade ago), or some sort of Rick-style hallucination. Maybe Lucille can even meet Lucille.

Now, you might be confused as to why The Walking Dead season 10 continues on despite its finale airing in October. Six more episodes are planned to air in early 2021, while The Walking Dead will end in 2022 after a 24-episode final season.

Beyond that, the franchise lives on. A Carol and Daryl spin-off is in the works and an anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead, will be “focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences.”

If you ask us, that sounds like the perfect place to explore Negan’s origins and domestic life some more – and the seeds could be sown at the end of The Walking Dead season 10.

Find out when the AMC series is likely to return with our guide to The Walking Dead season 10 return date.