The Walking Dead season return date: Here's when episode 9 will arrive

The Walking Dead season 10 returns this weekend – and those of you eagerly anticipating the second half/part B of the walker-heavy series are in the right place to find out exactly when. We’ll not only give you the low-down on when you can watch The Walking Dead’s mid-season premiere, but also on what channel.

So, when does Walking Dead season 10 return? Here's everything you need to know about the mid-season premiere.

The Walking Dead season 10 returns Sunday, February 23, 2020 in the US. It will air in its usual time slot of 9PM Eastern on AMC. That's 8 Central and 6 Pacific. The season finale should arrive on April 12, 2020

As for the UK? You need to head to FOX a day later. The Walking Dead season 10 UK return date is Monday, February 24 at 9pm, so avoid spoilers Monday morning if you must. FOX can be found on Sky channel 124 and 157 on Virgin Media. Each service provider also has a +1 channel should you miss out at 9pm.

You might even be able to watch The Walking Dead season 10 mid-season premiere early. While nothing has been confirmed officially, AMC’s on-demand service, AMC Premiere, showed each season 10 episode a few days early every week in the States. For a small $5 fee a month, those in the US can get access to that service. If you’re a big Walking Dead fan and can’t wait until Sundays, it might be worth seeking out that option very soon. We'll update you as soon as we hear more in that regard.

