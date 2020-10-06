The Walking Dead executive confirms Michonne will return

Despite leaving the show during The Walking Dead season 10, Danai Gurira is seemingly set to reprise her role as Michonne in the future. That is according to the chief content officer of The Walking Dead, Scott Gimple.

“Absolutely. You’ll be seeing Michonne, yeah,” Gimple said when asked by Collider if there was a possibility the sword-wielding survivor could show up again in a spin-off or one of The Walking Dead movies.

“We’re going to be telling stories with Michonne again. The end of her on the series was, in many ways, the start of the story.”

It’s not yet clear when or even how Michonne will return. Danai Gurira exited the show and set off in search of Rick after discovering a clue that could lead to his whereabouts. An appearance in the movies is a safe bet, though newly announced anthology series Tales of The Walking Dead also opens up an avenue to explore more of Michonne’s future and even her backstory.

Speaking of the movies, Gimple provided a minor update on the project – something we last glimpsed back at San Diego Comic-Con 2019: “We’ve been working on the script and playing around with different aspects of it but it’s still fairly early in there,” Gimple said.

The main takeaway here, though, is gone never really means gone in the world of The Walking Dead – not anymore. The main series may be ending in 2022, but a Carol and Daryl spin-off is on the way and there are now more opportunities than ever for characters to turn up once more. In Michonne’s case, it sounds like we’re just getting started.

