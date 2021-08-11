The Suicide Squad producer says another Justice League movie is "a number of years away"

The Suicide Squad and longtime DC films producer Charles Roven has suggested we won't be seeing another Justice League movie for some time.

While explaining to The Hollywood Reporter which DC movies he would be involved with, Roven commented: "Probably another Justice League, although I think that's a number of years away."

It's well known by now that Justice League had a troubled production process, with original director Zack Snyder stepping away before the movie was finished due to a family tragedy, and The Avengers director Joss Whedon subsequently overseeing reshoots that substantially changed the film. Though this culminated in the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, the Snyder Cut isn't considered DCEU canon, with the theatrical cut being the "real" version. Despite that, there's been no word of a sequel since the theatrical version released in 2017.

The status of the actors that make up the League is uncertain, too. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher will not be appearing in The Flash, which will see Ezra Miller back as the titular speedster and Ben Affleck return as Batman – though it seems unlikely Affleck will be donning the cowl again afterwards. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa are both returning for Wonder Woman 3 and Aquaman 2 respectively, but Henry Cavill's future as Superman is murky: two new Superman projects are in the works at Warner Bros., one a new movie with a Black lead, and one a HBO Max series with Michael B. Jordan producing and potentially starring as Val-Zod.

If another Justice League movie does materialize, the line-up could look very different, then: especially with The Flash bringing back Michael Keaton as Batman, and introducing Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

Roven also talked a bit about whether Snyder or The Dark Knight trilogy director Christopher Nolan could return to the DCEU: "The fact of the matter is, I would never say never about anything when it comes to entertainment, different ideas, ways of coming back around."

The Suicide Squad is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max now. If you're in the mood for a DCEU marathon, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order – and find the best HBO Max prices and deals right here.