Popular

James Gunn unveils full The Suicide Squad lineup at DC FanDome

By

Here's who's who in The Suicide Squad

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

James Gunn has revealed the full The Suicide Squad line-up, including a list of who's who in the superhero team-up extravaganza. Spoiler: you might need to start flicking through the pages and panels of some pretty obscure comics if you don't recognise some of these names...

So, deep breath: Joel Kinnaman is back as Rick Flag, Viola Davis returns as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney rebounds as Captain Boomerang and, of course, Margot Robbie steps into the well-worn shoes of Harley Quinn for the third time. And she's back in (red and) black!

On the newcomer side of things, there are a lot of names to contend with. Let's break out the bulletpoints, baby.

  • Savant (Michael Rooker)
  • Javelin (Flula Borg)
  • Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian)
  • Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior)
  • Bloodsport (Idris Elba)
  • King Shark
  • Mongal (Mayling Ng)
  • The Thinker (Peter Capaldi)
  • Solsoria (Alice Braga)
  • Blackguard (Pete Davidson)
  • TDK (Nathan Fillion)
  • Weasel (Sean Gunn)
  • The Peacemaker (John Cena)

In place of household names, we got a series of Suicide Squad members that all but the most fervent of DC diehards would have trouble picking out of a criminal line-up. But if anyone can make TDK and Weasel box-office stars, it's someone who worked his movie magic with a certain Guardians of the Galaxy in another universe.

Of the movie, Gunn said the studio is "overwhelmingly happy" with the movie and described his cast as the "greatest [he] worked with by far." With a team that big, they need to be good sports.

The Suicide Squad is out on August 6, 2021. Check out more at DC FanDome.

Bradley Russell

GamesRadar+'s Entertainment Writer. Lover of all things Nintendo, in a tortured love/hate relationship with Crystal Palace, and also possesses an unhealthy knowledge of The Simpsons (which is of no use at parties).