The Sims 4 pronouns update could be launching very soon.

Last year, over 20,000 Sims 4 players signed a Change.org petition asking EA to add gender-neutral pronouns to its long-running social simulation series. And their voices were heard loud and clear. Maxis announced in January that it would be releasing an update allowing you to assign your Sims he/him, she/her, and they/them pronouns, as well as input your own custom ones.

The game's newly released roadmap doesn't give any details on when the pronouns update will be added. But a revamp of the official Sims 4 website in the wake of the recent 'Go Wild' announcement could be hinting that it's on its way very soon. As reported by Sims Community, Twitter user Mischa spotted that the site's main page was updated to feature a Sim wearing a t-shirt that looks like the Transgender Pride flag.

This sim is wearing a shirt that looks like the Transgender Pride Flag 🏳️‍⚧️ could this be a hint that the pronouns update is coming this quarter?

The image has now mysteriously vanished, but the wording of the tagline that's now displayed on the Sims 4 website still suggests that the customisable pronouns update might not be far away.

It reads, "Step into the Moonlight and explore who you are after dark!"

We'll have to wait for official word from Maxis on when customisable pronouns will be added in the game, but with Pride Month on the way, it's the perfect time to make The Sims 4 a more inclusive experience.

