The Sims 4 developer is teasing something for tomorrow and fans can’t handle the anticipation

The Sims developer is teasing something for tomorrow and fans are already theorizing as to what it could be.

Revealed via the official The Sims Twitter account , the game’s developer Maxis put out a tweet with the caption: "see you tomorrow" with the wave emoji. The tweet also featured a vague video where the Sims plumbob (that iconic green diamond) turns into a stripped-back 2D version of the logo with a much darker color scheme.

A quick look at the Twitter account also reveals a new profile picture and header image themed around the darker plumbob, the latter of which appears to include some kind of night sky/stars in the background.

see you tomorrow 👋 pic.twitter.com/dz2sAJlpOrMay 3, 2022 See more

At first glance, it could be seen as some kind of Sims 4 x Star Wars-related announcement, simply because of the date of the announcement - May 4 has been 'Star Wars Day' for some time - and the stars featured in the header image. It also wouldn’t be the first time the immensely popular simulation game has received a Star Wars crossover as it previously had the The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu expansion in 2020.

It doesn’t look like the Sims fan community thinks this is the case though, as quick scan of the tweet’s replies shows many other theories as to what the announcement could be. One of the top replies is from Twitter user @jackofallgames7 , who suggests that it could be linked to the previously rumored Cyberpunk pack. Of course, you’ve also got the classic Sims 5 expectations , with many other fans quickly shutting down this as a possibility.

One Twitter user @theyorkshirejo , shared a list of what they think the teaser could mean and this includes new goth/alternative fashion kits, a gothic decor build and buy kit, a Realm of Magic pack refresh, and even an expansion that features werewolves/fairies. It’s also been theorized that this could be as simple as a dark mode for the game which many fans have already expressed disappointment in .

The possibilities are endless at this moment in time, considering we have so little to go off. So for now, we’ll just have to take all of these guesses with a pinch of salt and check in with The Sims tomorrow to see what Maxis has planned for fans.