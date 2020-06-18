The Sims 4 on Steam purchases won't transfer over from Origin, but its DLC will

The Sims 4 is now on Steam, and you can bring the content you already own on Origin with you - with one important caveat.

If you buy The Sims 4 on Steam, you'll automatically get access to all the other Sims 4 stuff you already had: that includes game saves, DLC packs, in-game currency, and virtual currency. Note that it all hinges on you buying The Sims 4 on Steam; your purchase of the game itself cannot carry over from Origin to Steam. An EA representative confirmed this detail for us when we asked about transferring content from one service to the other.

The Sims 4 itself is a pretty small purchase compared to the vast quantities of expansions and stuff packs that dedicated Sims fans have assembled by now. It's also currently on sale for 50% off on Steam until July 9, bringing the price down to $19.99.

EA also confirmed that EA Access is headed to Steam in August. The subscription service includes free access to The Sims 4 and some of its DLC as well, so if you aren't already fully invested in The Sims 4 ecosystem you may want to wait to give that a shot.

On top of The Sims 4, EA also added Titanfall 2, Dead Space 3 , and more titles to Steam today - having already brought over Mass Effect 3 and Dragon Age: Inquisition earlier this month . You can also look forward to playing Apex Legends on Steam later this year .