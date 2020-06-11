The entire Mass Effect trilogy is now on Steam, 8 years later

Mass Effect 3 is out now on Steam, completing Commander Shepard's journey on Valve's PC storefront.

The final piece of the Mass Effect trilogy - the first two have been there for years - arrived on Steam along with eight other titles from EA's back catalog. They follow the 13 games that EA brought to Steam earlier this month . All of the titles are currently discounted by at least 50 percent, though mind that Steam will soon get support for EA Access, which will allow you to play all of them for free as long as you stay subscribed.

Here's the full list of EA games added to Steam in the June 11 wave:

Battlefield 1

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 5

Battlefield Hardline

Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Fun fact: the last Battlefield game to hit Steam before this wave of games was 2010's Battlefield: Bad Company 2. After that, they all arrived on PC exclusively via EA's own Origin storefront and launcher. Steam has a special banner saying "the best of Battlefield is back" to mark the occasion - though it's always been Bad Company 2 so it never left in the first place, IMO.

Bringing both DICE Star Wars Battlefront games to Steam also means you can have them installed right alongside both Pandemic Star Wars Battlefront games, so you can make your Steam library look as confusing as possible. Each and every one of their titles has "STAR WARS" in all caps except for Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2005), which really completes the baffling effect.