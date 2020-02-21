The Sims 4 is now home to the infamous house from Parasite

Fresh off of its deserved Best Picture win at the Academy Awards, Parasite is now available in The Sims 4 - sort of. A real-life architect, simkoongarchitect on YouTube , has uploaded many in-depth projects on The Sims 4, including an abandoned cemetery, micro-homes, and even Elsa's frozen castle from Frozen 2 . Their latest project should satisfy movie buffs, but be aware that it does contain some Parasite spoilers.

The video gives you a ten-minute tour of this homely homage, starting in the backyard before all that you-know-what goes down. From there, we explore every room, from the lounge with its iconic coffee table and wall-length windows, to the kitchen, lined with colorful glass bottles and its infamous basement door, to the upstairs bedrooms of every person in the affluent family. Feel free to explore using the VR-style controls too. It's so metaphorical.

Parasite has received praise from just about everyone these days, and despite being available on many video on demand services, it remains in and has even returned to many theaters across the world. A biting social satire with some truly dark humor, we gave Parasite a perfect score in our review. The film also took home four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Original Screenplay, marking the first time a film from South Korea has won in any of those categories.

The director, Bong Joon-ho is now in talks with HBO to bring the story to a limited series retold with the help of Adam McKay of HBO's Succession and noted Will Ferrell employer. HBO reportedly won in a bidding war against Netflix for the rights to the project.

For more on how Parasite came together, here's what the director had to say himself.