The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos DLC releases March 17

The Outer Worlds is about to receive its second and final expansion in the form of the Murder on Eridanos DLC.

Announced via Obsidian’s official Twitter account , the developers shared a trailer for the DLC, which is set to release on March 17, adding that the expansion will be available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. Delivering on the promise that The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos’ release date would be no later than April 2021. Obsidian’s game director Megan Starks also shared more details on the project via the PlayStation Blog .

Pour yourself a bowl of Purpleberry Crunch and grab a glass of the triple-distilled deliciousness of Rizzo's Spectrum Brown Vodka, because next week's aetherwave serial of Murder on Eridanos is going to be a doozy!Coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles on March 17, 2021! pic.twitter.com/N2Fg5A6p4nMarch 11, 2021 See more

According to the blog post, the Obsidian spokesperson claims that: “We’ve always felt that a core component of Obsidian RPG’s is this element of putting you in control of the story. In Murder on Eridanos you remain in the driver seat of the narrative, but now you must solve who killed the renowned actress Halcyon Helen.”

Starks also gives more context to the DLC in the post noting that “the core of Murder on Eridanos is to solve a crime… and murder is just the beginning of what you will find. You will have to interrogate witnesses, learn about potential alibis, and argue who you believe is responsible.”

They also detail how players will be able to meet iconic characters within The Outer Worlds universe. These include Spencer Woolrich, who previously appeared in movie posters in the game, and Black Hole Bertie, who is described as “one of the greatest players to ever grace the game”

The announcement also details plenty of other perks, new items, and new quests that await players in the upcoming DLC. For players who don’t already own the first expansion The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon , they are able to get both additional elements at a discounted price in The Outer Worlds DLC Expansion season pass .