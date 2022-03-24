The Offer trailer goes behind the scenes on the making of The Godfather

A new trailer has been released for The Offer, the Paramount Plus miniseries about the making of The Godfather.

The series follows the development and production of The Godfather, which was released in 1972. Miles Teller plays Albert S. Ruddy, the producer of The Godfather (as well as other movies like Million Dollar Baby and The Longest Yard) and chronicles his struggles to get the movie made – at the time, director Francis Ford Coppola was relatively unknown and the studio doubted how popular a gangster movie would be.

The cast also includes Dan Fogler as Coppola, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, the head of production at Paramount at the time, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Ruddy's assistant, and Giovanni Ribisi as mob boss Joe Colombo. Rocketman helmer Dexter Fletcher is directing, while Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Michael Tolkin created and wrote the show.

The movie celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The story spans 10 years between 1945 and 1955 in New York City, and follows the Corleone family under Marlon Brando's patriarch Vito Corleone as youngest son Michael (Al Pacino) evolves from family outsider to mafia boss. It was nominated for 11 Oscar nominations and took home three gongs: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor for Brando.