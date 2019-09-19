Popular

The new Atomic Heart cinematic trailer is effin wild

By

What in the...

The new trailer for the elusive Atomic Heart adds even more intrigue to an already fascinating sci-fi horror project by young Moscow-based studio Mundfish. The cinematic follows a confusing, although genuinely gripping, conversation between two scientists in some sort of uber-futuristic lab, and I definitely left it with more questions than answers, to say the least.

The trailer stars a restless scientist fiddling with a translucent blob using tentacles that branch from his palms while an out-of-view associate rambles on about… I don't know what. Something about how his brother needed a night light in the room they shared as children and how it disturbed him because light "tied up [his] imagination." He goes on about lightness and darkness and monsters for a while before asking the guy who may or may not have been listening, "Do you see what I mean?" He responds, "More or less." Definitely less for me.

In both Russian and English, the cinematic trailer boasts impressive "real-time in-game" visuals and movie-like voice acting, which isn't a huge surprise given the similarly remarkable 10-minute gameplay footage released earlier in the year. If you haven't seen it, beware: it's unfettered nightmare fuel, containing some of the most unsettling images I've seen in a video game. There are rabid killer robots, and things that are a lot scarier than rabid killer robots. I've done my duty; you've been warned.

There isn't an official release date yet, but pre-orders are open and the site says a beta is coming sometime this year.

