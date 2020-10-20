The must-see movies still coming to cinemas in 2020

With everything from No Time to Die to Dune being delayed, it feels like every movie we were looking forward to has been pushed back due to the pandemic. But not all hope is lost – there’s a surprising number of highly anticipated cinema releases still lined up for the remainder of 2020. From psychological horror to Oscar frontrunners, it seems like there’s something for everyone on the big screen this autumn and winter.

Below, we’ve put together a guide for the biggest releases still coming to cinemas in 2020, along with highlighting our top picks for the coming months. We have included UK and US cinema release. Happy watching!

Saint Maud: in UK cinemas now/coming soon to US

(Image credit: Studio Canal)

This chilling psychological horror is the debut feature from British director and writer Rose Glass. The titular Maud, played by Morfydd Clark, is a nurse who turns to devout Christianity after experiencing a trauma. Working in a hospice, her faith soon turns to obsession as she convinces herself that she must save the soul of her patient from eternal damnation, no matter the cost.

Kajillionaire: Out now in UK and US

The War With Grandpa: Out now US/October 16 UK

Shirley: October 30 UK/out now in US

Mogul Mowgli: October 30 UK/TBA US

The Human Voice: November 7 UK/TBA US

Ammonite: November 13 US (TBA UK)

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

God’s Own Country director Francis Lee brings us to England’s rugged south coast, where palaeontologist Mary Anning (Kate Winslet) is down on her luck. When a wealthy tourist offers her money to take in his wife Charlotte (Saoirse Ronan) while he’s away, Mary can’t afford to refuse. The film follows the ups and downs of the two women’s relationship as they learn to overcome their conflicting personalities and social backgrounds.

Voyagers: November 25 US/November 27 UK

Supernova: TBA US/November 27 UK

Nomadland: December 4 US/January 1, 2021 UK

Chloé Zhao’s highly anticipated new feature takes place in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash. Frances McDorman plays recently widowed and homeless Fern, who now travels from town to town in a van looking for work. The movie is based on the real-life experiences of modern-day American nomads, whose stories were documented by Jessica Bruder in her book of the same name.

Free Guy: December 11 UK/US

(Image credit: 20th Century)

This adventure-comedy stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, a bank teller who discovers that he is actually an NPC in a violent video game. With his whole world turned upside down and life as he knows it changed forever, Guy decides to use his newfound self-awareness for good – and save a few lives along the way, too. The all-star cast also includes Jodie Comer, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi.

Death on the Nile: December 18 UK/US

Wonder Woman 1984: December 25 US/December 26 UK

(Image credit: DC/Warner Bros.)

The DC sequel has been hit with delay after delay, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that we’ll finally get to see Wonder Woman on our screens this Christmas. Gal Gadot returns as the titular superhero, joined by an all-star cast including Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig, and Robin Wright. Set during the cold war, Diana Prince comes into conflict with villains Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah. Read all about Wonder Woman 1984 through that link.