The Meg 2 lands Ben Wheatley as director

The Meg returns. The pre-historic beast who ravaged the ocean and Jason Statham in the 2018 actioner will be back for a sequel – with Ben Wheatley, who recently helmed Netflix's Rebecca, serving as director.

That entire sentence is quite stunning. The Meg, directed by National Treasure's Jon Turteltaub, was a shock success at the box-office, making over $500 million worldwide despite middling reviews. Wheatley's appointment will come as a surprise to anyone who watched Rebecca, a romantic drama that's action and shark-free.

However, looking to Wheatley's other productions, the move makes sense. The filmmaker's highest-profile pre-Rebecca movie was Free Fire, an action-comedy that revolves entirely around a shootout. There's also the fact Wheatley is engaged to direct Tomb Raider 2, though it remains unclear how that and The Meg 2 will fit into his growing schedule.

The Meg has been scripted by Jon and Erich Hoeber, working off a draft by Dean Georgaris – the trio wrote the original movie. Jason Statham's also back as Jonas Taylor and will, according to The Hollywood Reporter, be “creatively involved” with the sequel.

The Stath previously said that the first Meg didn't have enough blood, saying at the time: “You go, ‘Where’s the fucking blood?’ It’s like, ‘There’s a shark.’” Whether the sequel will progress with an R-rating remains to be seen, though that seems unlikely considering how much the first movie made with its PG-13 one.

The Meg 2 – presumed to be titled The Meg 2: The Trench, though that could change – does not have a release date. While we wait, makes sure to check out Rebecca on Netflix and the other best Netflix movies available right now.