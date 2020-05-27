The Lord of the Rings cast is reuniting on Josh Gad's Reunited Apart YouTube show

Josh Gad is reuniting the cast of The Lord of the Rings on his Reunited Apart YouTube series.

In a brief teaser for the upcoming episode, we can see Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Dominic Monaghan (Merry Brandybuck), Billy Boyd (Pippin Took), and Ian McKellen (Gandalf) setting up the reunion via video call. McKellen puts on a thrilling performance reciting one of Gandalf's most powerful lines to end the trailer.

Better yet, we know the above actors aren't the only Lord of the Rings cast members featured in the reunion special. Gad teased "many surprises" in the Twitter announcement, but Monaghan seems to have revealed at least some of the additional cast members who will be appearing, so... spoiler alert?

As you can see, Frodo and co. will be joined by Sean Bean (Boromir), Andy Serkis (Gollum), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), John Rhys-Davies (Gimli), Liv Tyler (Arwen), Karl Urban (Eomer), and Miranda Otto (Eowyn). Even director Peter Jackson and co-screenwriter Philippa Boyens joined in on the fun. Literally the entire fellowship of the ring (and then some) featured in one incredibly epic video call. As far as reunions go, it really doesn't get much better than that.

Gad also recently wrangled much of the cast of Back to the Future for a similar reunion, and if that was any indication, fans of The Lord of the Rings are in for an insightful and hilarious time with plenty of scene recreations from the actors - Reunited Apart is a blessing in these lonely times.

