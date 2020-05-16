The Lego Ninjago game is free for a limited time

Slicing through hordes of Lego baddies and parkouring across buildings could be just the thing to cheer up your quiet weekend at home, and it's a good thing because the game adaptation of Lego Ninjago is free until May 21 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Lego game studio TT Games made the announcement on Twitter, where they encouraged players to follow social distancing guidelines with the hashtag "playathome."

"Get ready to battle your way through waves enemies with honor and skill as Lloyd, Nya, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Master Wu and help defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his shark army," reads the game's official description.

Released back in 2017, Lego Ninjago - or as it's more formally known, The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game - can be played single-player or with up to 3 other players in co-op and competitive modes. Ninjago sacrifices much of the puzzle-solving elements of other Lego games for a more combat-heavy approach with free-running. You'll ninja your way through 8 movie-inspired locations, each with their own optional dojos where you can clear through waves of enemies for studs.

You still have a few more days to add this one to your library before time runs out on May 21, and once you've downloaded Lego Ninjago it's yours to keep. Not a bad excuse to hole up this weekend.

