The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2 definitive editions could be coming to the West

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2 'definitive editions' could see Western releases.

Earlier this month, 'definitive editions' of both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2 released in Japan, including the various DLCs for both titles on a single game cartridge. Now, according to the Nintendo leaker just below on Twitter, Nintendo is eyeing up bringing the definitive editions of these two Nintendo Switch games to the West.

A "Definitive Edition" of Splatoon 2 and Zelda BotW were released in Japan this month, there are discussions for a Western release in the coming months. One title though that should also be scheduled for 2022 is Xenoblade Chronicle 2 + Torna, thanks to the use of 32GB cartridges. https://t.co/zNnZodxw0i pic.twitter.com/vPEC7WO97cNovember 7, 2021 See more

Apparently, this is due to an increased use of 32GB game cartridges by Nintendo. Over the last few years, Nintendo has seldom launched physical games on the more expansive 32GB cartridges, reserving it primarily for huge launches like the Switch port of The Witcher 3, for example.

In short, we could be about to see re-releases of two of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. For a re-release of Breath of the Wild, both the Master Trials and Champions' Ballad DLC packs would be included, whereas the incredibly difficult but brilliant Octo Expansion pack would be bundled in with a re-release of Splatoon 2.

Elsewhere though, sequels for both Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2 are on the horizon for the Nintendo Switch. Splatoon 3 was unveiled earlier this year, and sees the Inklings battling in a ruined future version of their colorful in-game world, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel still remains without an official title, but is currently slated for launch at some point next year in 2022. Whether it's the rumored re-releases or future sequels, it's a good time to be a Zelda or Splatoon fan.

