The Legend of Vox Machina release schedule: when is episode 10 on Amazon Prime Video?

By now, you've probably binged the first nine episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina and are eagerly awaiting more. The Critical Role series has been releasing in batches on Amazon Prime Video, so it can sometimes be a little tough to pin down what exactly is releasing, and when.

But don't worry: we've got The Legend of Vox Machina episode 10 release date, as well as the air time in both the US and UK on Prime Video.

The Legend of Vox Machina episode 10 release date is expected to be Thursday, February 17 in the US and Friday, February 18 in the UK.

That’s all because it’s available to stream for Prime Video subscribers from 4:00 PM Pacific/7:00 PM Eastern. That’s 12:00 AM on Friday morning in the UK. It'll also come bundled with the eleventh and twelfth episodes, bringing the smash first season to a close.

The Legend of Vox Machina release schedule

The Legend of Vox Machina release schedule is straightforward—though it may not seem that way at first.

The first nine episodes are available to stream right now. The series will wrap up shortly with episodes 10-12. That should look a little something like this.

The Legend of Vox Machina episodes 1-3 – January 27 (January 28 in the UK) - available now

The Legend of Vox Machina episodes 4-6 – February 3 (February 4 in the UK) - available now

The Legend of Vox Machina episodes 7-9 – February 10 (February 11 in the UK) - available now

The Legend of Vox Machina episodes 10-12 – February 17 (February 18 in the UK)

