The Last of Us Part 1 fans are already dreading replaying the hotel basement

The Last of Us Part One fans are already dreading replaying certain sections of the game in the upcoming remake.

Earlier this month, Naughty Dog finally pulled back the curtain on the much-rumored game, revealing The Last of Us Part One would be launching in September as a full remake. Although fans are excited about the project, some, like the one seen just below, are already dreading replaying certain sections, especially on the ultra-tough Grounded difficulty mode.

Me getting ready to play this part in The Last of Us Part 1 Remake on grounded pic.twitter.com/DDOV9cy8yFJune 26, 2022 See more

Additionally, another Twitter user pointed out that their most dreaded section of the entire game might just be that generator in the hotel basement in Pittsburgh. No spoilers here if you haven't already experienced the original game and want to go in without any prior knowledge, but suffice it to say things get pretty dicey once you power up that generator.

I'm more scared about the Generator Part.. you see that? That haunts me in my sleep pic.twitter.com/H8rBg59irYJune 26, 2022 See more

It's worth bearing in mind, however, that these sections might not even be in The Last of Us Part One, at least not exactly as you remember them. Back when The Last of Us Part One was leaked by the PlayStation Store just ahead of its announcement, the store page noted it'd feature "enhanced exploration," seemingly pointing to some areas of the game being altered slightly.

If that's the case, we probably shouldn't expect every area in The Last of Us Part One to look and play exactly like it did in the original 2013 game. The basement section in the Pittsburgh hotel could be bigger, for example, or there might be more avenues of exploration while you're dodging the sniper's gaze just after the sewers section after Pittsburgh.

Either way, there's not long to go until we can find this out for ourselves. The Last of Us Part One launches in little over two months from now on September 2, exclusively for the PS5. It'll set you back $70 however, which even some dedicated fans of the original are calling a "slap in the face."

