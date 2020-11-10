The Last of Us 2 PS5 supports haptic feedback

The Last of Us Part 2 on PS5 supports haptic feedback technology.

Naughty Dog have yet to announce whether or not The Last of Us Part 2 will get an optimized, upgraded version for the PS5 , however when running in backwards compatibility on the next-gen console, the game has haptic feedback on the DualSense controller.

A member of the GamesRadar team has tested it out and the difference is immediately apparent when compared to the PS4 version. In combat, you can feel the tension in the DualSense adaptive triggers when you draw the string back on the bow, while every shot you fire on a weapon will also result in a feeling in the controller and it feels amazing.

If you’ve played The Last of Us Part 2, you’re probably aware of the ability to control motorboats in the game. We tested the DualSense impact with that too, and it turns out that the controller will rumble just like the boat engine when you start it up. Knocking into obstacles while steering the boat, as well as sweeping around corners will also result in feedback on the DualSense.

Even simple things like the DualSense glowing green to match the atmosphere of the moth loading screen has been added, and it’s really effective.

We also tested the controller with Sony Santa Monica’s God of War and it turns out the game also has enhanced DualSense feedback, especially when opening Kratos’ shield or throwing his Leviathan axe, you can feel the impact in the controller immediately.

As you probably know from our PS5 review, Sony's next-gen console is almost here, set to release November 12, US and November 19, UK, and some of the PS5 launch games include Demon's Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales , and Godfall .

