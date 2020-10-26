God of War runs at 60FPS and transfers saves to PS5

God of War will run at 60 frames per second on the PS5, developer Sony Santa Monica has revealed today.

The announcement came earlier today on October 26 from the official Sony Santa Monica Twitter account. When the PS5 launches next month on November 12, there'll be a 'Favor Performance' option in the God of War menus when playing the game on the next-gen system, which will let you boost it up to 60FPS.

Whether you’re picking up the game for the first time or looking to finish that NG+ save, God of War (2018) on the #PS5 will offer: 🎞️ Up to 60 FPS using the ‘Favor Performance’ video option🎮 Save Transfers – start right where you left off on the PS4!October 26, 2020

Additionally, Santa Monica also revealed that you can pick up where you left off when last playing the 2018 game with a save transfer feature. This is perfect for if you're looking to give God of War a second go, or if you never got round to using the New Game Plus feature to take Kratos and Atreus on the same journey but with better gear and abilities.

God of War will be playable on PS5 via the system's backwards compatibility feature. When this feature was detailed in full earlier this month, it was revealed that all but ten games won't be making the jump via backwards compatibility to Sony's next-gen console. That list has gotten smaller since the announcement however, with the developers of two games on the list revealing they're working on patches to enable backwards compatibility on the PS5.

Last week, renowned Bloodborne and Dark Souls dataminer Lance McDonald revealed that God of War had been updated with some sort of PS5-related support, but he couldn't tell what exactly. McDonald speculated that God of War would be able to hit 60FPS on the PS5, and it would seem his deductions were accurate.

It's the perfect time to revisit God of War, with the mysterious sequel still far on the horizon. Revealed earlier this year by Sony, God of War: Ragnarok is the official title of the God of War sequel by Sony Santa Monica.

Speaking of the highly-anticipated sequel, which is sure to be one of the biggest games on the PS5, head over to our guide compiling everything we know so far about God of War Ragnarok.