The Last of Us 2 overtakes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to become the most awarded game ever

The Last of Us 2 has won the most awards of any game so far according to a game of the year tracker.

As spotted by user australiughhh on The Last of Us subreddit, Naughty Dog's sequel bagged 261 awards in 2020 according to the game of the year tracker website, gameawards.net . When compared to the top earners in proceeding years, this figure shows that The Last of Us 2 has become the game to receive the most awards so far.

The website, which pulls together awards given by media outlets and readers' choice awards, shows you the games which won the most awards each year. Starting in 2003 and going up until 2020, you can take a look back at which games came out on top each year. The Last of Us 2 only just overtakes the likes of CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which earned 260 wins altogether in 2015.

It's interesting to see the overall winners in years gone by, with the likes of Death Stranding in 2019, God of War in 2018, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in 2017. Going back even further, you can also see some older fan favorites take the top spot with BioShock in 2007, Resident Evil 4 in 2005, and Half-Life 2 in 2004, along with the very first winner on the tracker website, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic in 2003.

The site is also a great way to look back on 2020, with Hades coming in second after The Last of Us 2, followed by Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and more.

In other news, a fan recently discovered a Last of Us 2 Supernatural Easter Egg.