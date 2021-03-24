The Kominsky Method gets a date for its final season on Netflix

The Golden Globe-winning comedy The Kominsky Method will return to Netflix for its third and final season on May 28. The news came today along with a set of first-look images – you can check them out below.

The Kominsky Method follows Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas), an aging actor and acting coach, who has long navigated the challenges of growing older, alongside his close friend, Norman (Alan Arkin) – unfortunately, Kominsky now has to do so without him.

It’s still unclear why Alan Arkin left the series, but The Hollywood Reporter said the 86-year-old veteran actor was the one adamant not to continue beyond the second season. For his last portrayal of Norman Newlander, Arkin received an Emmy nomination and Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Per Netflix, the final season will deal with "money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true. In other words, the usual." The presence of Kominsky’s ex-wife, Roz Volander (Kathleen Turner), will further complicate his life in the upcoming final season. While the pair have long shared a volatile relationship, tensions escalate when Roz arrives in L.A. to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker) and her boyfriend, Martin (Paul Reiser).

Also, guest stars Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers, and Haley Joel Osment reprise their roles in the half-hour comedy’s six-episode third season.

Lorre, Al Higgins, and Douglas executive produce The Kominsky Method, produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Although The Kominsky Method is coming to an end, you can find another favorite among the best Netflix shows currently available to stream.