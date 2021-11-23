The Jurassic World: Dominion prologue – previously only in IMAX – is finally online

The prologue to Jurassic World: Dominion is finally online, after originally being released as an IMAX exclusive attached to Fast and Furious 9.

The clip, which you can watch above, takes us back in time to a world ruled by dinosaurs. There are all kinds of creatures to spot, including an adorable-looking baby dino and a roaring T-Rex – both complete with a dusting of feathers. It was revealed back in June that the clip features seven new species of dinosaurs, and those fresh feathers were first unveiled in a picture of the baby (which is a Moros intrepidus, if you were wondering).

There's also that all-important mosquito guzzling from the T-Rex: flash forward 65 million years, and we see the consequences of that moment in action. A T-Rex is roaming about in the modern-day, terrorizing a drive-in movie theater while a helicopter chases after it. Here's hoping the dinos stay on the screen this summer…

"To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that's been told," director Colin Trevorrow has previously said of the movie. "When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached… when you watch Dominion, you really feel like you are learning how much of a story that first set of movies was and how everything that happened in those movies actually informs what ultimately is able to happen in this."

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are both returning in Dominion, along with original Jurassic Park cast members Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern.

Jurassic World: Dominion arrives June 10, 2022. Until then, check out our guide to all the next few months' major movie release dates to start planning those theater trips.