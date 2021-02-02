The Haunting of Hill House creator reveals cast for new Netflix series

The Midnight Club, a new Netflix series from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, has its cast.

The upcoming horror anthology series is based on the novels by Christopher Pike and follows a group of terminally ill teenagers. They form the titular Midnight Club and meet every night to tell each other scary stories. They also make a pact that whoever is the first to die will attempt to contact the others from beyond the grave.

Flanagan announced on Twitter that this group of young people will be played by Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, and Sauriyan Sapkota.

He added that Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, and Matt Biedel have joined the cast in unspecified supporting roles, while A Nightmare on Elm Street's Heather Langenkamp will play the enigmatic doctor who runs the teens' hospice. "To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her," Flanagan tweeted. The series is set to enter production in the near future.

The writer-director-producer has certainly been busy – in December 2020, he wrapped production on another Netflix series, Midnight Mass, about an isolated island town that begins to experience strange occurrences after the arrival of a mysterious preacher. His last project, The Haunting of Bly Manor , a follow-up to 2018's The Haunting of Hill House, was a hit on the streamer last year.