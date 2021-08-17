The Good Place creator's next show is a Field of Dreams remake

The Good Place creator Michael Schur has set his next project – a small-screen adaptation of Field of Dreams.

Schur is writing and executive producing the series for Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. Lawrence Gordon, who produced the original movie, is also on board. The upcoming series is described as a reimagining of the movie's themes of family, baseball, Iowa, and magic.

The original movie was released in 1989 and starred Kevin Costner as an Iowa farmer who builds a baseball field on his land – and attracts the ghosts of baseball legends like Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta). The movie also starred Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, and Burt Lancaster. No casting information for the series has been revealed yet.

"Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist," Lisa Katz, President of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock."

Alongside The Good Place, a sitcom set in the afterlife starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson, Schur is also known for co-creating the sitcoms Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as well as producing and writing on the US version of The Office. He also co-created another series for Peacock, Rutherford Falls, which aired earlier this year and was recently renewed for a second season.