The Ghost Recon Breakpoint gameplay launch trailer asks you to 'survive your breakpoint'

Ghost Recon Breakpoint officially drops on October 4, but there's a new gameplay launch trailer to keep you hyped for the next few days. Check it out below.

The trailer gives you a glimpse of the fictional island paradise that is Auroa, looking gorgeous and peaceful - there's even a deer bending down to drink from a stream. The trailer highlights all the different climates you can expect to encounter in-game, from snowy mountains to dense jungles and all the Jon Bernthals in between.

"Auroa, a paradise falling into the wrong hands," the trailer announces with a shot of the game's antagonists - former Ghosts turned Wolves. We learned in our campaign gameplay preview that you crash land on Auroa without the typical Ghost Recon gear and must hobble your way, injured, through the forest. The trailer shows us what you can expect to encounter in this lush land, and shows off a few cool weapons, like an electrified tactical knife and a gnarly rocket launcher.

We also get a glimpse of the deadly tech that inhabits Auroa: swarms of drones and land-based, tank-like vehicles that are unmanned and shooting to kill. The man behind that tech is a billionaire entrepreneur who owns the island - you'll discover whether or not he can be trusted as you progress through the game.

The gameplay trailer also references the revamped PvP mode, Ghost War, which lets you team up in groups of four to take on others in "a new hostile world." We got a chance to preview Ghost War , and it's a fine reworking of Ghost Recon's online multiplayer mode.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint recently had an open beta that ran from September 26 to September 29 on all platforms, but the game officially launches on October 4.