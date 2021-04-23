The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The internet is overjoyed about [spoiler]

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Warning: the following contains spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6. Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode! 

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale has arrived, and it's brought with it all the thrills and reveals you can expect from the MCU. 

While there's no word yet on a The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season 2, the way is seemingly left open by a title card at the end of the episode that reads Captain America and the Winter Soldier. That brings us to the biggest reveal of the entire series: Sam Wilson is now the new Cap, and he's kitted out in the stars and stripes. 

Sam was first handed the shield in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, so seeing him accept the mantle and rock the costume has been a long time coming. The internet is, naturally, ecstatic at the new look and superhero moniker. We've rounded up the best reactions to Sam becoming the new Captain America below. 

