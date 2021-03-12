The Falcon and the Winter Soldier first reactions are in

Those who got a chance to see the first episode called it a "solid set up"

Falcon and The Winter Soldier
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier early reactions are in, as select industry members were given access to the first episode, what we're seeing so far is certainly promising. 

The show, which launches on Disney Plus on March 19, will follow Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they navigate their roles in a post-Captain America world. The first episode, according to Fandango editor Erik Davis, is "more somber and dramatic at the start" than you might expect, as Falcon copes with the notion of stepping into Captain America's shoes. But that somber tone quickly lifts into some of "the best Falcon action we've seen yet" with a "good mix of fights and story." 

A few viewers called the episode "solid" and quite the departure from the more out-there approach taken by WandaVision, which suggests we'll get an entire series that feels more like the final episodes of Wanda and Vision's limited series. Murphy's Multiverse creator Charles Murphy writes that the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier delivers "big, visceral action" we were expecting thanks to the trailers for the series, while also giving " a couple of character moments that gave [him] chills." Certainly sounds like it'll be full of Marvel moments, specially when SlashFilm's Peter Sciretta writes flat out that it "feels like a Marvel movie in a big way."

Here are some of the other reactions to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's first episode:

