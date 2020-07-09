The Elder Scrolls Online: Stonethorn DLC coming with new dungeons, stories, and more

Bethesda has announced the next DLC coming to The Elder Scrolls Online, and it's called Stonethorn. Bringing along two new group dungeons, new story quests, and new items and collectibles, prepare to descend further into the year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim event.

The Stone Garden dungeon will take you down to the depths of Blackreach Caverns, where you'll encounter new enemies created by Alchemist Arkasis. You'll remember Blackreach Caverns from The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, but the area's been dramatically expanded and overhauled for last month's big Greymoor chapter.

Castle Thorn is the other new group dungeon, which will see you defending Western Skyrim from an invading army of vampires, a new legion of baddies also introduced with Greymoor. As always, storming the new dungeons you'll encounter new item sets and collectibles.

Accompanying Stonethorn is a free base game patch that'll improve stability and load times, as well as add a neat new feature that lets you make paths for your pets, mounts, and assistants as they wander around your house. You'll set targets, choose their walk speed, add delays, and choose how they cycle through each path.

If you want to check out the new DLC early, PC players can do so on the Public Test Server now. Otherwise, Stonethorn releases on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia "soon."

