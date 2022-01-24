The Elder Scrolls 6 is seemingly still in pre-production

The Elder Scrolls 6 is seemingly still in the pre-production phase.

The new information comes courtesy of a Bethesda HR employee's LinkedIn profile, a screenshot of which you can see just below. The developer's profile - as spotted by several Bethesda fans - specifically notes that the development studio is still in the pre-production phase of The Elder Scrolls 6.

(Image credit: LinkedIn)

This shouldn't come as a huge surprise, all things considered. Bethesda's Starfield, its first new IP in over two decades, is still over nine months away from releasing in November later this year, so it'd make perfect sense that the developer is all hands on deck to wrap up Starfield first, before moving on.

Over the past few years, ever since The Elder Scrolls 6 was first unveiled by Bethesda, news has been incredibly scant. Post Microsoft acquisition, the new RPG is reportedly being planned as an Xbox console exclusive, something that Xbox boss Phil Spencer hinted at back in November last year.

Other than that, Bethesda creative director Todd Howard hinted that The Elder Scrolls 6 could be as far away as 2027, considering Bethesda's internal development schedule. Howard specifically highlighted the four-to-five year development period for games, meaning that if Starfield launches later this year in 2022, the next entry in the Elder Scrolls franchise might not arrive until 2027.

For the next few years at least though, we'll be keeping an eye firmly on Starfield. Bethesda's next game launches later this year on November 11, and it'll be available as a day one Xbox Game Pass launch on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Here's hoping we only have a few more months to wait until Starfield's proposed gameplay debut in Summer.

