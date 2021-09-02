The Elder Scrolls 6 is reportedly "planned as Xbox exclusive"

The Elder Scrolls 6 is reportedly "planned" as an Xbox exclusive.

On Twitter, GamesBeat reporter Jeff Grubb refuted the suggestion that, in a recent interview, Bethesda's Pete Hines has hinted that Starfield could come to PS5. Since then, Xbox's Aaron Greenberg has made clear Starfield PS5 is not happening , and the game will launch on Xbox platforms. Grubb seems to have heard that too, and thinks that "Elder Scrolls 6 is planned as Xbox exclusive as well."

No. And also Elder Scrolls 6 is planned as Xbox exclusive as well. https://t.co/K4VCC5DrXLAugust 30, 2021 See more

That's likely to mean that Microsoft is hoping to release The Elder Scrolls 6 on PC and Xbox Series X/S alone - with Starfield still more than a year away, the Xbox One is unlikely to meet the demands of the fantasy franchise's next outing.

The question of The Elder Scrolls 6 and its potential Xbox exclusivity has been asked since Microsoft announced its acquisition of Bethesda last year. Since then, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has suggested that Elder Scrolls 6 may be an Xbox exclusive , while PlayStation's Jim Ryan has previously said he doesn't know whether Starfield and Elder Scrolls are coming to PS5 .

While Microsoft's potential desire to leverage The Elder Scrolls 6 to boost Xbox Series X sales might come as little surprise, it's worth noting that there's not been an official announcement from either Microsoft or Bethesda. With that in mind, Sony fans desperate to dive back into Tamriel needn't despair just yet.

10 years on, Skyrim fans are still making their most of the game, including one player who's been roleplaying a Whiterun guard for years.