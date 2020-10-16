Elder Scrolls 6 may be an Xbox exclusive, according to Phil Spencer

Elder Scrolls 6 could be an Xbox Series X/PC exclusive, as Phil Spencer has all but confirmed.

In an interview with Kotaku , Spencer is asked about Microsoft's recent acquisition of ZeniMax, the parent company of Bethesda and id software. As we previously reported , the publishers of Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout, Doom, and many more high-profile franchises were joining Xbox Game Studios. Naturally, we all wondered if that meant that games like the highly-anticipated Elder Scrolls 6 could be exclusive to Xbox Series X and PC.

“Is it possible to recoup a $7.5 billion investment if you don’t sell Elder Scrolls 6 on the PlayStation?” Kotaku's Stephen Totillo asks Spencer, who quickly replies with, "yes." Spencer elaborates after a pause, making sure to point out that the ZeniMax acquisition "was not done to take games away from another player base like that."

However, Spencer does that say he thinks about "where people are going to be playing and the number of devices that we had, and we have xCloud and PC and Game Pass and our console base, I don't have to go ship those games on any other platform other than the platforms that we support in order to kind of make the deal work for us. Whatever that means."

So, while this isn't an outright confirmation that titles like Elder Scrolls 6 or Fallout 5 won't release on PS5 , it's as close as we've gotten to one. The allure of making a couple of big-budget, big-sell titles Xbox Series X exclusives has clearly been on Phil Spencer's mind.

Stay tuned, as we'll update you accordingly with any news regarding Elder Scrolls 6 and other Bethesda and iD software titles accordingly.

What the Xbox acquisition of ZeniMax could mean for games like The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, and Deathloop.