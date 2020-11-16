The Crown season 4 has Netflix users saying "Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana steals the show"

The Crown season 4 reached Netflix at the weekend and, of course, viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new episodes. Olivia Colman returns as Queen Elizabeth, with Tobias Menzies back as her husband Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham-Carter playing Princess Margaret.

The fourth instalment of the royal drama covers the events of 1977 through to 1990, which means we’re introduced to Princess Diana (played by Emma Corrin) and the UK’s first female prime minister Margaret Thatcher (played by Gillian Anderson). That’s a lot of history to get through, and some viewers needed to refer to Wikipedia for extra context.

Critics have been loving Corrin and Anderson’s performances , and the internet seems to be in agreement. “Emma Corrin has captured all the magic of shy Di. Prepare to fall in love with Princess Diana all over again,” tweeted producer Jemima Khan. Comedian Kathy Burke agreed, tweeting: “Very apt that Emma Corrin’s absolutely brilliant performance as Princess Di is stealing the show.”

Meanwhile, TV critic Scott Bryan was impressed by Anderson’s performance: “Gillian Anderson as Thatcher is jaw dropping,” he tweeted. “Never seen anyone else able to portray her so well.”

However, some viewers have been left conflicted by Anderson’s portrayal of the controversial political figure. “Having a hard time separating my hatred of Margret Thatcher, to my hard crush of Gillian Anderson. So confused,” one user tweeted. “I’m on the horns of a dilemma here, thinking of watching The Crown but worried I’ll be aroused by Gillian Anderson playing Thatcher! HUGE psychological and political turmoil,” said another.

Josh O’Connor has also received rave reviews as he reprises his role as heir to the throne Prince Charles – but viewers haven’t been happy with the prince’s behaviour in the new season. Season 4 charts not just his courtship and engagement to Diana Spencer, but also his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (Emerald Fennell).

It’s not just Charles, either – most of the royals don’t come off well in season 4, with one Twitter user saying: “Hated everybody in #TheCrown except Diana and the guy who broke into the Palace and scared the living shit out of the Queen.”

A much smaller part stole the show for some keen eyed viewers, though – a mouse was spotted scurry past the Queen Mother in Buckingham Palace during one scene in episode 3, with The Crown’s twitter account suggesting the animal should be nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. We can’t wait for the acceptance squeak.

