The Boys creator says he’s adding a new superhero next season: say hello to Stormfront

The Boys will be getting a new ‘supe’ next season according to showrunner Eric Kripke. In a slight twist on the version found in the comics, the new superhero lined up to potentially join Vought’s ranks will be a female, gender-bent version of Stormfront, a character that can most charitably be described as a really nasty piece of work.

Speaking to Coming Soon, Kripke revealed that Stormfront – who he describes as a “full-on Nazi” in the comic book series – will mirror growing concerns about our own world.

“Our version of Stormfront kind of evolves over the season,” teased Kripke, before going on to outline plans for the newest recruit coming to The Boys season 2.

“Without spoiling too much, what I’ll say is under the writer room mantra of ‘Bad for the world, good for the show,’” said Kripke.

“We’re all news junkies, and we tend to pay attention to things that are happening out there in the world, and how do we use our superheroes as a metaphor for that? And I am horrified and sad to report that there is a rise of white nationalism… So, we got really interested in creating a character that could represent that for us.”

For those who are unsure about Stormfront deviating too much from the comics (which is a given, thanks to the character being a literal Nazi super soldier, a leap even for the Amazon adaptation), Kripke confirmed that the made-for-TV female Stormfront will “have the same rotten soul.” I’m guessing that very literal bollocking is off the table, though.

Actress Aya Cash, meanwhile, is reportedly being lined up for the role – with Deadline suggesting back in July that talks were ongoing. Nothing has been officially confirmed as of writing, however.

