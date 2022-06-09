The Boys behind the scenes look reveals extremely NSFW set for that Termite scene

The Boys season 3 returned with an – erm – explosive first episode on Prime Video featuring one of the show’s most NSFW sequences to date. Now, the actor at the center of it all has shared a surprising behind-the-scenes look at how it was filmed. Mild spoilers for The Boys season 3 ahead.

The moment begins with Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) infiltrating a house party thrown by Termite (Brett Geddes), whose superpower sees him shapeshift into a miniature version of himself.

After going wild with a doll in front of his party guests, he heads into a back room with his lover who tells him he wants him "inside him". And he means literally, as Termite shrinks down to crawl inside his penis. However, all of the cocaine the Supe has been sniffing keeps making him sneeze – and when he accidentally does this inside his partner, he shoots back to normal size, exploding him from the inside.

A post shared by Brett Geddes (@brettgeddes) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Geddes has now shared a look at filming the moment on his Instagram page with a look at the real prosthetic penis they built for the sequence. He posed in front of it for the snap alongside his body double. "For those wondering… the dick is real," he wrote in the caption. "Me and my stunt double @armbruster.stunts after each taking a turn jumping on the trampoline of coke. #theboys #theboystv @theboystv."

In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab), Kripke shared some more insight into the filming process. "You're not supposed to show an erect penis," Kripke explains. "So we had to be very careful with the design of the penis because we built it practically. That's a real 11-foot-high, 30-foot-long penis built at great expense. But if you look at it, we had to design in all these wrinkles to make it clear that it wasn't erect. So, anyway, it's exhibit 7,023 why I love this job."

The Boys is releasing new episodes weekly – check out our The Boys season 3 release schedule to make sure you don’t miss a moment. If you’re looking for more on the hit show, check out our exclusive chats with showrunner Kripke and the cast about creating the crazy storylines, Homelander’s big threat this season, and Easter eggs you might have missed.